Vovance Announced to Offer AWS Cloud Computing Services to Global Customers

On this occasion, the spokesperson of Vovance announced to offer AWS cloud computing services. The company has benefited many companies with its AWS consulting service and other related cloud services, and now it has announced to expand its clientele in this segment. The company has a team of certified AWS experts that has proficiency in this cloud computing platform.

AWS aka Amazon Web Server is the most popular cloud platform. It has many amazing features and modules that have helped many businesses to take complete benefit of remote IT infrastructure. The “Pay as You Go” payment model of AWS cloud has provided an easy access to abundant benefits of the cloud platforms to all sized enterprises, including, small and medium scaled. The AWS has many tutorials to educate its users about the platform. However, there are many modules and functions that are indeed powerful, but untouched by the companies using the AWS for their IT infrastructure and apps. Here, the best cloud computing service provider companies like Vovance help businesses to take benefit of these modules and functions. As the AWS experts have been working with this platform for many years, they are well aware with all aspects of the Amazon Web Server.

As per the shared details, the company will offer a wide range of services to its customers. Key AWS services offered by the Vovance are listed below:

• Consultancy

• Cloud native app development

• IT infrastructure setup and configuration

• App setup and configuration

• Cloud space optimization

• Database optimization

• Security mechanism implementation

• Failover and recovery

• On-time backup

• Upgradation

• Maintenance

• Support

As per the shared details, the company has been offering cloud computing services in AWS and Google cloud. There are more users of AWS than the Google cloud, so the company has decided to cater this specific segment with more resources and customized services.

“Amazon Web Server has been leaders in the cloud segment and why not? It has amazing characteristics. Also, they keep on coming with new features to match pace with emerging technologies and increasing customer expectations. We have been working with AWS for many years on diversified projects. This made us experts in it. We can help in increasing ROI with our AWS cloud computing services”, shared spokesperson of the company.

About Vovance Inc

It is an IT company that has been catering its customers for more than 5 years. The company has its branches in India and the USA. The company offers a wide array of IT services such as, website and web app development, progressive web development, mobile app development, IT staffing and cloud computing services. The company offers cloud computing services in AWS and Google cloud. To showcase its cloud computing services, the company has added a webpage on its official website. The page is accessible here: https://www.vovance.com/cloud-solutions.html