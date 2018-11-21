Yalla Pickup Offers A Smart Way To Order A Pickup Truck Or Mover

|

Yalla Pickup

Al Marabea Street

6009 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 50 701 3431

Yalla Pickup provides their customers with the best experience for all their transportation needs. They have an efficient team of packers known for their high quality standard of service. Yalla Pickup is prompt and seamless and ensures transportation services include thoughtful planning and consideration.

They will take considerable time to understand the specific needs of each and every client. “We pride ourselves on providing smart transportation solutions and simplifying people’s lives”, says Founder and CEO Elie El Tom. They ensure Yalla Pickup services are efficient and meticulous from start to finish.

Smart transportation solutions from Yalla Pickup offer timely collection for pickups and business moving, as well. They understand that clients want shifting services to be stress-free and cost-effective at the same time which Yalla Pickup is happy to offer.

Their pickup solution is one of the smartest in Dubai. It is easy to book and track a pickup truck nearby. Clients can now use an app available on iOS and Android that will order any size of pickup truck. Clients can also choose their preferred method of payment which includes cash or card.

It is one of the most convenient and reliable pickup truck services in Dubai. “All you have to do is to select “where from”, and “where to”, says Elie El Tom. “Choose the location, date and time and you are done. The whole process takes just a few minutes”, Elie goes onto say.

Yalla Pickup is dedicated to providing customized, premium services to meet the specific requirements of individuals, families and businesses. They have extensive local knowledge and in-depth experience that has given them the opportunity to set a high standard for service delivery.

Yalla Pickup is distinctive because they have a can-do attitude and will always go the extra mile for their clients. Their primary goal is to save time and resources by offering smart transportation solutions. Their pickup truck service is flexible and convenient. The transportation is smooth and the process is efficient. Clients do not have to get involved as Yalla Pickup will shoulder the responsibility of reaching the destination while complying with the necessary rules and guidelines.

About Us

Yalla Pickup offers tailor made, superior value and premium transportation services to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With extensive experience and knowledge in the industry Yalla Pickup sets a distinctive standard for service delivery. For more information visit https://www.yalla-pickup.com/