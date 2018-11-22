AIPL Abro to participate in ET Acetech Mumbai 2018

|

Mumbai, November, 2018- AIPL Abro, a leading player in the hardware market, enjoy a vast reputation in the industrial, automotive and consumer market place, participated in the largest exhibition from the Acetech series of building events in India -Acetech Mumbai 2018.

ET ACETECH Mumbai is the largest of the shows and runs annually in November at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai; it took place from 15-18 November 2018.

AIPL Abro showcased its Hardware, Construction Chemicals, Zorrobond, Zorrofit and Zorroseal category of products which provides Strong, Smart & Stable solutions and value to the different group of end users like plumbers, carpenters, masons, painters, mechanics, waterproofing contractor, doors and windows manufacturers by providing the right quality of products to satisfy their needs. AIPL ABRO also reinforced its campaign Phenk Mat over there and brought awareness to the participants of Acetech, Mumbai regarding the same. The ET Acetech Mumbai 2017 edition was a specialized exhibition for innovations and design products, building materials and architectural products. The exhibition hosted innovation from 22 segments under one roof.

Mr Chanan Rohiwal, COO, AIPL Marketing said “It is always wonderful to be a part of Ace Tech. We as an organization, have a strong belief in providing solutions to the industry instead of just products and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our philosophy through our solutions to the market and industry. This also gives us the unique opportunity to listen to and understand the bottlenecks and gaps faced by professionals and work towards bridging them with a creative solution.”

AIPL Abro has been working in masking tapes for over 75 years with distribution in over 175 countries; ABRO has attained worldwide recognition and prominence for the excellence and competitiveness of its products. ABRO is already a synonym for “Automotive Paint Masking Tapes” in India and the brand is very much popular in auto care industry. With over 2 decades of experience, they enjoy a vast reputation with its hardware products. The core strength of the organization is identifying the consumer need and providing Strong, Smart and Stable solution to them.