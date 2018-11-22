Artificial Intelligence Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2025

|

Market Overview:

Artificial intelligence is a study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. AI technologies are being developed to assist human beings in deliberating, deducing, analysing, and inventing new technologies that can guarantee the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Artificial Intelligencewas XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The availability and widespread adoption of graphical processing units due to innovation in technology, increased power capacity, and reduced costs have been an impetus for the adoption of AI technologies in sensor system. One of the major factors responsible for the increasing use of this product is its ability to recognize patterns of sounds, images, and other data. Also, it is highly gaining popularity among its end users as it enables computer scientists to model several layers of virtual neurons and multiple neural networks.

The increasing use of AI to combat cyber security threats will drive the growth prospects for the global AI market in the coming years. Some of the issues that can be addressed by such systems include the failure of firewall and signature-based techniques to stop current threats, a large volume of security threat data, and scalability challenges in addressing security threat data with people.

Market Players:

Artificial intelligence market hold some of the prominent players serving industries like Amazon Web Services, IBM, Siemens, Omron Adept Technologies, AIBrain, Anki, Apple Inc., Banjo, CloudMinds, Facebook, Google, CarbonX, Intel, Jibo, Microsoft, Next IT, NVIDIA.

Market Segmentation:

Artificial Intelligence market is segmented on the basis of end users, application and geography. On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into machine learning, deep learning, fuzzy logic, neural networks, expert system and knowledge based system.The development of deep-learning technology will drive the growth prospects for the global AI market for the coming years. The deep-learning software is an advanced version of AI technologies that attempts to mimic the activity and functioning of the human neocortex.

On the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Machine learning

– Deep learning

– Neural networks

– Expert systems

– Knowledge-based systems

– Fuzzy logic

Market segmented on the basis of End User:

– Healthcare Sector

– Media and entertainment sector

– Manufacturing sector

– Automotive sector

– Retail Sector

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

