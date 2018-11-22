Data Logger Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

|

Data logger market has a new trend, Systems on Chip (SoC), which is gaining the momentum in the industry these days. Systems on Chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit (IC) which packages essential electronic components in a single microchip. Nowadays, the data logger market is witnessing a rapid growth in demand for the Systems on Chip (SoCs), because of various factors like innovations of the technological expansions and fluctuating customer wants. Systems on Chip are used as a small part in electronic gadgets, for example, mobiles, tablets, and various other portable devices which help in creating the minimal solid electronic gadgets. There are various advantages which are related to Systems on Chip as it has a high dependability, high density of capacities, high on-chip frequencies, and moderate unit costs which will upsurge the data logger market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Data logger is an electronic gadget which record events or estimations at various intervals during a particular period of time. Data loggers are prepared with electronic sensors that are specific for various measurements. Some components of data logger include single or multiple sensors, a battery or power attachments, a microprocessor, and a data storage unit. Data logger can be standalone with internal sensors and can perform specific estimation. Data logger can also be used as multichannel device with sensors which are equipped for measuring various set of data. Data logger helps in measuring and recording physical and electrical parameters during a period of time.

Market Dynamics:

Data Logger Market is anticipated to witness constant growth over the forecast period. Major factor which is driving the global data logger market is the demand for test, measurement, and control solutions. Also, increasing demand of SoCs over the forecast period will boost the global data logger market globally.

The expanding requirements for automation systems or modules through various end users have expanded the demand for data loggers. Globally the demand for automated gadgets, the modules or the systems should be equipped with various sensors which record and transfer information. Data loggers and their measurements depend simply in their applications will boost the data logger market globally.

High capital investments for software solutions that are related to the production & development are some major restraints of the data logger market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, Data Logger Market is segmented into automated systems/modules, and stand-alone data loggers. The stand-alone data loggers segment is the major segment among data logger types as the rising demand in F&B (food and beverages), oil and gas, industrial, water and wastewater management sectors.

On the basis of measurement, global data logger market is segmented into multi- sensor, humidity, power, temperature, and pressure. Pressure data loggers will increase the demand during the forecast period and will account the major segment throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of industries, data logger market is segmented in Oil & Gas, Power, Transportation, Environment, and Others.

On the basis of geographical regions, the market is segmented into seven different regions; North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the Data Logger Market are Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AEMC Instruments, Delphin Technology, Lascar Electronics, Dickson, MadgeTech, Acumen Instruments, Digitron Italia, Delta OHM, and few other regional players.

