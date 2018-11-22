|

Friday Night Live at 1BHK, this time with a touch of AR Rahman!

Gear up for yet another melodious Friday night, to witness ‘Harmony with AR Rahman’s’ Aashima Mahajan along with #BankerBanaSinger Nishant S Gadhok, performing live at 1BHK – Brew House Kitchen on 23rd November, 9:30 pm onwards.

Aashima is an alumna from the AR Rahman School of music, Chennai. She is trained in Western classical (opera) and Indian classical from the same. She has also sung the song ‘Kara Fankara’ from movie OK Janu and has worked with AR Rahman on several projects.

“Music is not just a feeling, it is happiness for me,” says Nishant a corporate professional by day with an alter of a passe singer, always ready to croon, he featured on the top 60 in Sony X Factor- India chapter in the year 2012.

With an unending awe of all notes classical he also specializes in alternatives, fusion, and Bolly. Both Nishant and Aashima have one thing in common i.e. Ajivasan, Suresh Wadkar’s music academy.

So music lovers, we recommend that you pay this cute, pretty restaurant a visit just to enjoy the melody and airy vibe that is hard to find in this city.