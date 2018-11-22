Future Electronics Hosted Successful AEU 2018 Supplier Fair in Montreal

|

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 22, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, hosted their highly-regarded Supplier Fair on Wednesday, November 7th in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Pointe-Claire.

The Supplier Fair is part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) ’18, Future’s premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers. Future Electronics’ full Advanced Engineering team for the Americas was in attendance, along with the Advanced Engineering staff from Asia excepting China.

The Fair featured booths from over 60 suppliers with product specifics, evaluation tools, and live demos, along with many giveaways and prizes. The Supplier Fair was an excellent opportunity for the more than 150 FAEs to network with key supplier personnel. Sponsorship levels for the annual Supplier Fair include Platinum, Gold, Silver-Plus, Silver, and Bronze.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

