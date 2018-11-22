The Original Flame Inc. – Assisting People in Heating Homes

|

The Original Flame Inc. has always aimed to transform homes into warm gathering places through the intersection of warmth, style, luxury, and comfort. It’s a place that specializes in unique, high quality modern and contemporary fireplaces, fireplace inserts and stoves. Their products are suitable for both contemporary and classic fireplace styling.

The Original Flame Inc. is not restricted to fireplaces only. They also carry cookstoves, BBQs and firebowls too. With expertise in this sector, they also extend efficient chimney and venting solutions, installation and other services. Their product range caters to both indoor and outdoor needs.

Products Offered By the Original Flame Inc.

1. Fireplaces:

Wood Fireplaces – Traditional Wood Fireplaces add a sense of nostalgia creating a warm ambiance, accompanied by the crackling of the fire. The contemporary fireplaces on the market today have evolved to guarantee high efficiency with low emissions.

2. Stoves:

Gas Stoves – Gas stoves are convenient to use and function efficiently. These modern stoves are designed to heat rooms of all sizes and shapes. They resemble wood stoves perfectly and also render the look and feel of a wood fire.

3. Others:

Inserts – They also supply a range of inserts including gas, wood, electric and pellet fireplace inserts.

To know more about their product range and services, please visit: https://www.theoriginalflame.com.

About The Company

The Original Flame Inc. has been assisting people in effectively heating their homes since 2007. They are locally owned and operated, enabling them to serve the residents of Canada better.

Contact Us:

982 Highway 7 East Unit 2

Peterborough, ON K9J 6X8

Canada

Phone: (705) 742-9452