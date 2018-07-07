Member of Delhi Study Group have met Bhutan’s PM
A delegation of Delhi Study Group which includes Narender Chawla Mayor South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Pinki Anand, Addl. Solicitor General, Dr. Udit Raj MP, and Mukesh Gupta Chairman PHD Chamber Tourism Committee met Bhutan Prime Minister Lyonpo Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi. Delegation discussed about the popularity of Bhutan’s motto Gross Happiness Index and Tourism in Bhutan.
