Offering Adaptive SAT Prep in Denver

|

Test Geek is offering combination of an exciting learning atmosphere and a world-class tutor for dedicated SAT Prep in Denver. The SAT exam is a standardized test that most U.S. colleges use to determine whether students should be accepted into the institution. Our adaptive learning technology customizes a study program for students based on individual needs. Each SAT and ACT practice test result features valuable, personalized performance feedback.

Every class is intended for preparing a student for a particular test date, and everything that is done in class works toward that student knocking it out of the park on test day. We’ll meet six times for three hours each time, covering new material, exploring the old stuff and continually introducing new difficulties that take into consideration change. There will also be three official practice tests, and each one of these will be analyzed by our Adaptive Learning Platform, customizing the student’s homework plan to ensure the largest score improvement possible.

Our private tutoring for the SAT or ACT offers the same official, proctored practice exams and online resources classroom students do. They additionally work through the same very focused on, effectively the Test Geek curriculum. They basically have a specialist Test Geek instructor working with them one-on-one at all times, the student is getting the hang of everything expected to get the greatest score change conceivable. Each student enrolled in a Test Geek program is given a duplicate of the Test Geek Guide. This book is the foundation of our projects, and it covers the greater part of the vital substance to totally prepare for the SAT exam.

Our innovation realizes what students are doing great and what they are battling with, making a customized learning experience. Tutors analyze student performance on official practice tests to recognize how well they are performing in dozens of micro-content areas, which are small, particular abilities and information zones we have distinguished on the test. Breaking the test into such small pieces enables us to show signs of improvement perspective of the exact areas in which students are doing admirably and those in which they require more help.

Effective SAT Prep in Denver is all about spending time and resources in the right place. Our technology platform gives us insight into where the most fruitful areas lie, allowing us to prep a student more efficiently and produce bigger score improvements.