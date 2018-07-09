Global Protective Helmet Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

|

Description :

A Protective Helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All Protective Helmet attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Protective Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, the development of global Protective Helmet production market is relative stable with average growth rate of 3.47%.

Europe is the largest market with about 26% and 30% in production market and consumption market respectively. And USA followed with 26% and 27% in production market and consumption market respectively.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 1 percent price erosion.

The worldwide market for Protective Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1710 million US$ in 2023, from 1570 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MSA

Honeywell

DELTAPLUS

3M

JSP

Drager

UVEX

Scott(Tyco)

Centurion

Swiss ONE

LIDA Plastic

Huiyuan

Ximing

Kaiyuan Fiber

Haitang Helmet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ABS Protective Helmet

HDPE Protective Helmet

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fire and rescue helmet

Industrial fields

Others

