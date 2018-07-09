|

Revolutionize the cold beverage industry similarly to what Keurig did in the hot drink industry. Both business offer consumers what they want, when they want, and how they want it. SPRiZZi Single Server Cold Beverage Maker will provide the ultimate user experience for today’s most demanding customers by letting everyone chose their favorite cold, carbonate or non-carbonated drinks at the press of a button.

At SPRiZZi, we are on a mission to deliver every beverage a consumer wants to drink, when they want to drink it and where they want to drink it. And at the same time reduce emissions by utilizing the most efficient delivery methods and green solutions possible. tim goff