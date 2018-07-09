Market Overview:-
Transformer Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry Current Market Scenario Key Opportunities & Regional Outlook To 2023
Transformers cover a very diverse subject area that encompasses both, small and very large components. Transformers are segmented on the basis of type as distribution transformer, power transformer and others, which includes instrument transformer. Transformer systems have been governing the renewable and non-renewable energy markets in recent years owing to its ability to transmit & distribute the energy in the form of electricity through reducing the current ampere and increasing the voltage and vice versa, to supply power according to end-user needs.
The global transformer market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period. The growth of the transformer market is primarily due to several factors such as upsurge in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments, and evolution in renewable energy sector. This growth can mainly be attributed to transformer systems operations, which act as a highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be restrained by the high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance among the utility authority to replace aging Infrastructure.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5982
Industry Top Key Players:-
The key players of global transformer market are ABB Ltd., (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan). Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea) and SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.
The transformer market has been segmented based on cooling type, power rating, type, insulation, and end-user. On the basis of cooling type, Oil-Cooled Transformer accounted for the largest market share of 57.2% in 2016, with a market value of USD 22,493.1 million. It is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. Based on power rating, Small Power accounted for the largest market share of 45.5% in 2016, with a market value of USD 17,881.3 million; projected to witness a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period. Based on type, Power transformer accounted for the largest market share of 49.7% in 2016, with a market value of USD 19,540.5 million; projected to register a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.
Major Points of TOC:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
3 .Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process 20
3.2 Primary Research 21
3.3 Secondary Research 22
3.4 Market Size Estimation 22
3.5 Forecast Model 23
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction 25
4.2 Drivers 26
4.2.1 Rise In Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure Investments 26
4.2.2 Growth In Renewable Energy Sector 26
4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis 27
4.3 Restraints 28
4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost Of Transformer 28
4.3.2 Reluctance To Replace Aging Infrastructure 28
4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis 29
4.4 Opportunity 29
4.4.1 Global Rise In Electricity Demand 29
To be continued……
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transformer-market-5982
Market Research Global Analysis:-
The global transformer market is segmented by prominent regions as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Americas market for transformers is majorly divided into North America markets of the U.S., and Canada, along with Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Americas. America’s economies are expanding their generating capacity through high investments in renewable energy resources. This is creating a wide scope for the electrical component market in this region. Grid expansion and cross-border expansion of electrical lines are certainly driving the transformer market in the Americas region. The Europe transformer marker is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period owing to facilitating the expansion of the market through rise in the industrial growth, aging infrastructure which is leading to investment in smart grids, rising production of electricity and growing demand for green energy.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Related News
Drilling Tools Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023
Market Overview:- The world consumption of oil has been steadily increasing since the past decade.Read More
Enhanced Oil Recovery 2018 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research Report
Market Overview:- Enhanced oil recovery methods refer to the method of recovering more oil fromRead More