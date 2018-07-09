TrustLogics Wins Multiple Industry Awards For Innovation, Diversity, Software Excellence & Entrepreneurship

|

TrustLogics, the innovation leader in blockchain for verified professional data, today announced that its offering was named a Silver Stevie Winner at The 2018 American Business Awards for ‘Tech Startup of the Year – Software’, Gold Winner at the 2018 Pillar® World Awards for ‘Products, Services, and Solutions for USA’, and Bronze Winner at the 2018 CEO World Awards for ‘Products, Upgrades, and Innovation of the Year’ in the 11-99 Employees category.

The accolades didn’t stop there as Srinivas Dubba, Founder and CEO of TrustLogics, was also conferred with Gold Awards for ‘Diversity Team of the Year’ and ‘Founder, Entrepreneur or Partner of the Year’ by Pillar® World Awards and CEO World Awards respectively. These honors came in the face of tough competition from several innovative offerings and deserving entrepreneurs.

“We are honored that the TrustLogics platform was highlighted as a vital innovator by such an authoritative group of industry thought leaders and to have won in several different categories,” said Mr. Dubba. “Our vision is to help streamline the inefficiencies in hiring by verifying, sharing, and storing verified professional data of on blockchain. Such award programs provide a platform for companies like TrustLogics to showcase our technically advanced offering as well as provide job seekers and organizations an unbiased way to learn about the future of global recruitment.”

Watch Awards Video @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wwcBfzLYWs

TrustLogics facilitates digital authentication of professional data through three different attestation protocols (Auto Verification, Certified Validators, Peer Reputation), stores the attested version on the blockchain, and makes it shareable based on user permissions.

In addition, the process of acquiring a talented workforce can be finally crowdsourced through incentivized peer-to-peer hiring. TrustLogics provides users complete control over their professional data, and helps reduce the hiring costs of small and medium-sized organizations by building an ecosystem verified employee data is the norm.

Visit Our Website: https://trustlogics.io/

All efforts to verify data and identify the best candidates will be constantly improved by the introduction of Dubot, our proprietary A3C algorithm-based AI engine. Eventually, Dubot will not only have the ability to intelligently suggest new network connections for job seekers and employers, but also alert government agencies, educational institutions and non-profits to take required actions to meet talent gaps in the international workforce.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The coveted annual Pillar® World Awards is world’s premier awards program honoring best employers. More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners.

Lastly, the coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

Read Our Whitepaper: https://trustlogics.io/whitepaper.pdf

Follow Us On:

Telegram: https://t.me/trustlogics

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrustLogicsUS

Medium: https://medium.com/@trustlogics