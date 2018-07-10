Cell Cycle Analysis Market Growth and Worldwide Foresight Report to 2021

|

Market Research Future published a Cooked research report on “Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021”– Market Analysis, Scope, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2021.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/673

Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market – Overview

Cell cycle analysis is commonly used in biomedical research studies and clinical diagnosis. It helps in distinguishing cells that are in different phases of cell cycle and used to determine the cellular response to biological stimulations and various drug. Cell cycle analysis traditionally carried out though the sensitive fluorescence detection methods such as flow cytometry and laser scanning cytometry. The growing awareness and the increased adoption of the cell cycle analysis instruments among the research and academic institutes has upsurged the growth of the market.

The global cell cycle analysis market is growing at a very reasonable pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global cell cycle analysis market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2021, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a prominent CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2021).

The cell cycle analysis market is expected to grow at high growth rate due to corporate & government support in cell-based researches, high prevalence of chronic genetic diseases, growing healthcare industry and increasing medical spending, rising incidence of cancer, and technologically advancements. However, high prices of automated cell cycle analysis instruments, and reluctance among researchers to use advanced cell cycle analysis techniques may restrict the growth of this market. Furthermore, the instruments used in cell cycle analysis are relatively expensive, and large in size. It also requires a considerable amount of maintenance, which is less likely to be feasible for small research groups. Hence, it is difficult for the small research group to access to this equipment when required quick diagnostic results on site. Also, reluctance among researchers to use advanced cell cycle analysis techniques is another growth barrier for the market.

Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market – Competitive Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotech (Germany), and Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The market for cell cycle analysis is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of cell cycle analysis appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Global players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. These players possess state of art manufacturing facilities and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market.

For instance, companies like in March 2016, Thermo Fisher has completed its anticipated acquisition of Affymetrix. This will give Thermo Fisher an expanded antibody portfolio that will strengthens its leadership in the biosciences space, as well as new genetic analysis capabilities to better serve clinical and applied markets.

Moreover, in April 2016, Genomix Nutrition also acquired San Antonio Nutrigenomic laboratory for genetic testing. This acquisition will help the company to deliver quicker test results to patients. It will also improve operational efficiencies, ensuring that the company’s nutrigenomic tests remain affordable and accessible to patients and providers.

Additionally, September 2017, Miltenyi Biotec has launched MACSQuant X – a benchtop instrument that gives you all the flexibility and is easy to use. It is a new product in field of fully automated high-throughput flow cytometry analysis.

Furthermore, in September 2016, Nexcelom Bioscience, a leading provider of cell counting and analysis products for biomedical research and the biopharma industry, has released the addition of a 5th channel available as an option on the Celigo image cytometer. This will help the company to strengthen its market share in the global market.

Get Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/673

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.2.1 Research Objectives

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Report Excerpt

4 Forecast Indicators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.2.1 Corporate & Government Support In Cell-Based Researches

4.2.2 High Prevalence Of Chronic Genetically Diseases

4.2.3 Growing Healthcare Industry & Increasing Medical Spending

4.2.4 Rising Incidence Of Cancer

4.2.5 Technologically Advancements

4.3 Growth Barriers

4.3.1 High Prices Of Automated Cell Cycle Analysis Instruments

4.3.2 Reluctance Among Researchers To Use Advanced Cell Cycle Analysis Techniques

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing APAC Market

4.4.2 Rising Stem Cell Research

4.4.3 Rising Cancer Researches

4.5 Macroecnomical Indicators

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Marketing Mix

5.2 Porter’s Five Force

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

… Toc Continued!

Ask Query @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/673