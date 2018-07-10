Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics industry global growth reports of 2027

|

This study covers the market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current market scenario and future status of the Global Bacterial Cell Culture Market over the forecast period.

Global bacterial cell culture Market Key players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd., EMD (Merck) Millipore, Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Scharlab S.L., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. and Culture Media & Supplies, Inc.

Market Scenario:

The global bacterial cell culture market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced antibiotics and increasing investments for life science research and development is the key factor for the market to grow. The increasing energy demand has led to the production of alternative fuel using micro-organisms and bacteria to produce renewable energy from biological waste. The increased use of bacterial cell culture to check the contamination in the animal feed also influences the growth of the market. Also, the rising applications of the bacterial cell in the field of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages, serves favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

However, factors such as high costs of media, reagents and instruments, untrained professionals, contamination concerns and high capital investment to setup aseptic laboratory expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global bacterial cell culture Market is segmented on the basis of consumable, instruments, application, and end-user. The global bacterial cell culture market, by consumables, is segmented into media, reagents, and others. Media segment includes Complex and Simple media, whereas other consumables include flasks and Petri dishes. The Instruments segment is segmented into Incubator, Centrifuge, Spectrophotometer and Biosafety cabinet. Application segment consists of Food Testing, Water Testing, Animal Feed Testing, Bioenergy Production, Agricultural Research and others. On the basis of End-user, the market is categorized into Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Companies and Academic and Research Institutes. On the basis of region, the Global bacterial cell culture Market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Data:

The bacterial cell culture market is dominated by North America owing to increasing biopharmaceutical and life science industries in this region. According to Information Technology & Innovation Foundation 2018, the life-sciences sector carried out research and development of $96.5 billion in 2013 Also the presence of major market players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in this region influences the market growth.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global bacterial cell culture market. The rising food and animal feed testing is driving the growth of the market. According to European Commission in 2013, 17 million Europeans were affected by food allergies. Thus, food and feed testing enhance the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific will witness growth for the bacterial cell culture market owing to increasing number research institutes, growing demand for antibiotics and increasing need for food testing. China, India, and Japan are key market players in this region and is expected to be the largest market for the bacterial cell culture. India is an agricultural country and use of Plant growth-promoting bacteria (PGPB) to prevent crops from abiotic stress, and diseases drive the market growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the Global bacterial cell culture Market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies.

Research Methodology:

Market Research Future research is conducted by industry experts who offer insights into industry structure, market segmentation, assessment, Competitive Landscape (CL), penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~ 80%) and secondary research (~ 20%), their analysis is based on their years of professional expertise in respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to ten years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories geographically presented are studied and are estimated based on the primary and secondary research.

Primary Research

Extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight into the market and the industry performance. In this particular report, we have conducted primary surveys (interviews) with key level executives (VPs, CEOs, Marketing Directors, Business Development Managers, and many more) of the major players who are active in the market. In addition to analyzing the current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed, over the next five to ten years.

Secondary Research

Secondary research was mainly used to collect and identify information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global bacterial cell culture market. It was also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification, and segmentation according to industry trends, geographical markets, and developments related to the market and perspectives. For this study, analysts have gathered information from various credible sources, such as annual reports, SEC filings, journals, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, international organization of chemical manufacturers, some paid databases, and many others.

