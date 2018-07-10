Dedicated Ceiling Hoists Available at Active Mobility Systems

|

Active Mobility Systems sources reliable, ergonomic ceiling hoists from its global network of suppliers.

[SILVERWATER, 10/7/2018] – Active Mobility Systems supplies a wide range of products to assist and empower the elderly and people with reduced mobility and function. In its commitment to providing reliable mobility and rehabilitation instruments, the company offers a complete range of dedicated ceiling hoists to assist those suffering from mobility issues.

Specialised Patient Lifting Products for Mobility-Impaired People

The company’s range of ceiling hoists is designed to help users move from one point to another within a room. Each ceiling hoist combines state-of-the-art design with functionality and efficiency. The hoist is attached to ceiling tracks and moves around using a gantry system. The mechanism is also detachable and can be fitted to other ceiling track systems, meaning that users need only purchase one set at a time.

Active Mobility Systems’s Range of Ceiling Hoists

Active Mobility Systems has partnered with a wide range of internationally renowned brands and manufacturers, among which include Voyager and Prism. Their global network of suppliers allows them to import the most reliable, high-quality ceiling hoists into Australia and sell them at competitive prices.

Along with supplying the ceiling hoists, Active Mobility Systems also provides the gantry system and ceiling tracks necessary for successful installation. Currently, available ceiling accessories include connector brackets and a trolley for their range of Luna overhead ceiling hoists.

Other Products

In addition to ceiling hoists, Active Mobility Systems supplies a wide range of mobility products, including lifting slings, floor hoists, standing hoists, pool hoists and bath lifters. The company also specialises in other areas of patient care, such as household aids and ergonomic furniture tailored to PWDs, medical instruments and weighing devices and archability products.

About Active Mobility Systems

Active Mobility Systems offers a broad selection of patient care and mobility products for the elderly and persons with disabilities. Since their founding in 1995, Active Mobility Systems has consistently upheld its commitment to enabling and empowering those suffering from mobility issues. They work with a global network of manufacturers and suppliers to provide the best products on the market.

For more information, visit https://www.activemobility.com.au/ today.