Global L-Arginine Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

|

Description :

L-arginine is a type of α-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the L-Arginine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of product’s quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for L-Arginine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2023, from 490 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request For sample Report @ http://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3257821-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3257821-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 L-Arginine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Pharma Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supplements & Nutrition

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ajinomoto group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Ajinomoto group Description

2.1.1.2 Ajinomoto group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.1.3 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.2 KYOWA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 KYOWA Description

2.2.1.2 KYOWA Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 KYOWA L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.2.3 KYOWA L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 KYOWA L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global KYOWA L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.3 Evonik

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Evonik Description

2.3.1.2 Evonik Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Evonik L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.3.3 Evonik L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Evonik L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Evonik L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.4 CJ

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 CJ Description

2.4.1.2 CJ Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 CJ L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.4.3 CJ L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 CJ L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global CJ L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.5 Daesang

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Daesang Description

2.5.1.2 Daesang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Daesang L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.5.3 Daesang L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Daesang L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Daesang L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.6 Jurui Biotechnology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Jurui Biotechnology Description

2.6.1.2 Jurui Biotechnology Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.6.3 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.7 Jingjing

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Jingjing Description

2.7.1.2 Jingjing Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Jingjing L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.7.3 Jingjing L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Jingjing L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Jingjing L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.8 Jinghai Amino Acid

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Jinghai Amino Acid Description

2.8.1.2 Jinghai Amino Acid Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.8.3 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.9 Jiahe Biotech

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Jiahe Biotech Description

2.9.1.2 Jiahe Biotech Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.9.3 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.10 SHINE STAR

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 SHINE STAR Description

2.10.1.2 SHINE STAR Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 L-Arginine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 L-Arginine Product Information

2.10.3 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global SHINE STAR L-Arginine Market Share in 2017

2.11 Xingyu Technology

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Xingyu Technology L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.11.3 Xingyu Technology L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Longtengbiotech

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Longtengbiotech L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.12.3 Longtengbiotech L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 JIRONG PHARM

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 JIRONG PHARM L-Arginine Product Introduction

2.13.3 JIRONG PHARM L-Arginine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global L-Arginine Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global L-Arginine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global L-Arginine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global L-Arginine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 L-Arginine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 L-Arginine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global L-Arginine Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global L-Arginine Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global L-Arginine Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America L-Arginine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America L-Arginine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America L-Arginine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America L-Arginine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America L-Arginine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America L-Arginine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe L-Arginine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe L-Arginine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe L-Arginine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe L-Arginine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe L-Arginine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe L-Arginine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia L-Arginine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific L-Arginine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018) )

Continued …

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)