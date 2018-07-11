Hair Bond Multiplier Market: North America is the most prominent market – 2023

|

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market was valued at USD XX Billion in the year 2017. Hair Bond Multiplier Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% from 2018 to reach USD XX Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At the country level, the US is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE241

The Hair Bond Multiplier market is segmented into three parts –By Application, End Use and Sales Channel. In the application segment, hair coloring contributes to the highest market share since it complies with the current fashion trend, especially among the peer group. In end use, salons, have the highest share in the market while in the price range, direct sales hold the highest market share. Among all, it is expected that the salon’s segment will be growing at a moderate CAGR in the assessment period.

Drivers:

Rising focus of individuals towards grooming and hair care.

Increase in individuals undergoing frequent hair coloring and modification treatments.

Restraints:

Expensive hair treatments

Opportunities:

Collaboration with celebrity hair stylists and celebrities.

Challenges:

Adverse competition among producers.

Pressure to keep up to date with the latest technologies and current trends in fashion.

L’Oréal (France), Procter and Gamble( U.S), Unilever( Netherlands), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.( U.S), Avon Products, Inc.(U.K), are some of the key players in the Hair Bond Multiplier Market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users.Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Hair Bond Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Government agencies and authorities.

By Application

Hair Coloring

Hair Treatment

By End Use

Salon

Spa

Personal Use

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Key Players

L’OREAL PARIS

Procter and Gamble

Unilever

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Affinage Salon Professional Limited

Croda International Plc

Lakme Lever Private Limited

Earthly Body Inc.

Brazilian Professionals LLC.

Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/242/28/Hair-Bond-Multiplier-Market-