Piezo Ceramics Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 – 2025

Piezo-ceramics Market: Overview

Piezo ceramics are used to convert mechanical parameters such as pressure, velocity, and acceleration into electrical parameters, or inversely to convert electrical signals into mechanical movement or vibration. Piezo electricity is typically based on the ability of certain crystals to generate an electric charge when mechanically loaded with pressure or tension. This is called the direct piezo effect. Alternatively, if these crystals undergo a controlled deformation when exposed to an electric field – a behavior called as the inverse piezo effect is generated. The polarity of the charge depends on the orientation of the crystal. This crystal orientation is relative to the direction of the pressure. Piezo-ceramic components have a polycrystalline structure consisting of a numerous crystallites (domains). Each of these consists of a plurality of elementary cells. These elementary cells of ferroelectric ceramics exhibit perovskite crystal structure. This ‘in-direction to the field’ orientation is maintained for longer period of time even when no DC (direct current) is applied, that is under polarization. Ceramics falling under the ferrites group are good conductors of electricity. They have almost no electrical resistance. Ceramic matrix composites made by implanting fibers of a firming material called as ceramic matrix are not brittle. These are some of the widely used Piezo-ceramics, especially in information technology, electronics, and telecommunication industries.

Piezo-ceramics Market: Dynamics & Trends

Ceramics that exhibit piezo-electric properties belong to the ferroelectric materials group. Nowadays, ceramics are based on lead zirconate titanate (PZT). They consist of mixed crystals of lead zirconate (PbZrO3) and lead titanate (PbTiO3). The piezo electric properties originated by polarization exhibit strong electric direct current field. This causes the electric dipoles alignment in the direction of the field. Piezo ceramic materials are included under functional ceramics. Force, pressure, and acceleration are converted into electrical signals in sensors whereas in sonic and ultrasonic transducers/actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

Piezo-ceramics are used in a large number of applications. Piezo-ceramics are employed in the automotive industry in multiple applications. For instance, they are used as oil level sensors. They are also used as actuators for precise control of furl and in lubricant injection processes in engines. Piezo ceramic components are used in lithotripters (dental devices for plaque removal) and inhalers in the medical technology. Common applications in mechanical engineering include ultrasonic cleaning, ultrasonic welding, and active vibration damping. Musical instruments and piezo-electric gas igniters also use the piezo-electric technology.

Piezo-ceramics Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the Piezo-ceramics market can be segmented into industrial, automotive, medical devices, electronics and telecommunication, and others. In terms of material, the market can be segmented into piezo crystals, Piezo-ceramics, piezo polymer, and piezo composites. In terms of product, the market can be segregated into sensors, actuators, transducers, generators, and motors. Based on region, the global Piezo-ceramics market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Piezo-ceramics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Piezo-ceramics market is driven by some of the important properties such as easy to use characteristic, inorganic, non-metallic, often crystalline oxide, nitride or carbide material. Piezo electric devices are primarily manufactured in China. Thus, in terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for Piezo-ceramics during the forecast period

Piezo-ceramics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Piezo-ceramics market include MURATA, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, and KEPO Electronics.

