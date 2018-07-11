The Rx Solution Saves Patients from Prescription Refill Paperwork

|

The Rx Solution handles every stage involved in the completion of application for prescription refills to ease waiting time and the burden of patients and their families.

[BOYNTON BEACH, 7/11/2018] – The Rx Solution eliminates the time-consuming paperwork involved in securing prescription refills. The organization works to help seniors and low-income individuals who live with chronic diseases receive life-saving medications through prescription assistance programs.

Eliminating Time-Consuming Paperwork

Some of the most time-consuming aspects of prescription refills happen between patient visits. The standard process of acquiring medication refills often involves routing requests to clerks who then consult a chart, collect information permanent to the patient’s previous visit, handle tedious data entry, before re-routing the request to the ordering provider’s assistant.

While these steps are necessary, they tend to be time-consuming, delaying the receipt of medications.

To address this concern, The Rx Solution facilitates the completion of applications for prescription assistance programs. They follow a systematic procedure that eliminates paperwork and reduces waiting time for patients. The team reviews the application, corresponds with the doctor, submits necessary forms, and even writes grants on behalf of the patient when necessary.

The Rx Solution stands as an advocate with pharmaceutical companies, allowing them to handle all the tedious aspects of obtaining prescription medication. This way, patients can focus on managing their health.

The organization works with doctors, health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy organizations, and community groups to provide the following programs:

• Trulicity Prescription Assistance

• Victoza Prescription Assistance

• ProAir Prescription Assistance

About The Rx Solution

The Rx Solution is an organization focused on helping patients who are uninsured, under-insured, or living with limited resources access life-saving prescription medicines. Management of chronic diseases such as diabetes or respiratory disorders tends to be expensive, causing patients to cut treatment cycles short to save cash. The Rx Solution team provides access to essential medications at little or no cost and takes charge of the completion of the program to heave the burden off of patients and families.

