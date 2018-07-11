Weight Management Products Market: Increasing Prevalence of Obesity to Drive the Market Growth

|

A raft of weight management products have inundated the market these days. They range from food products to medical aids. They not just help people to tackle weight issues such as obesity and unnecessary weight gain, but also lower chances of weight-related health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. Some of the common weight management products are weight loss supplements, meal replacement foods and shakes for slimming, and extracts such as creams and diet patches. The products are mostly sold via supermarkets and drugstores.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers key insights into the dynamic global weight management products market. It segments the market on the basis of different parameters and provides an elaborate qualitative analysis of factors driving and restraining it. It studies its future potential too. The report furnishes a market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting an in-depth peek into the prevailing competitive scenario in the global weight management products market.

The increasing prevalence of obesity and efforts to thwart unwanted weight gain has been at the forefront of driving growth in the global weight management market. Health experts are often left with little choice other than prescribe a host of weight management products to consumers having a hectic schedule which leaves them no time for workout or prepare healthy meals. Thrust on research and development programs to innovate products too has filliped the market along with increasing membership for health clubs.

Countering the growth in the global weight management products market is the expensiveness of the low-calorie foods and the deceptive claims about the properties of drugs by their marketers. Such claims are mostly not backed up by clinical research. Another major restraint to the market has been the increasing concerns voiced by researchers and health experts about the serious health consequences some of the products can have. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. has already prohibited the use of certain popular ingredients in weight loss products due to the side effects they have. The side effects include, increased heart rate, diarrhea, kidney problems, high blood pressure, and even liver damage.

Based on geography, the major segments of the global weight management products market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America and Europe are leading markets on account of a flurry of products available in their markets, which in turn is due to the concentration of the key players in the two regions. Other regions, however, hold a lot of potential and are slated to catch up soon with the Europe and North America markets. This is because the problem of obesity is no longer restricted to the advanced western countries. With the rising fortunes of the middle class worldwide leading to a changed lifestyle, weight issues seem to be dogging people of all age groups almost everywhere in the world. And this would stimulate the market for weight management products in the Asia Pacific and the emerging economies in the Rest of the World.

To furnish a thorough assessment of the competition prevailing in the global weight management products market, the report profiles companies such as Abbott Nutrition, Bio-Synergy Limited, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Nestle, Atkins Nutritionals, Kraft Foods, Body-Solid Inc., Kellogg Company, and Medifast Inc.

