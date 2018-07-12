|

AMILA HILLS: Super Luxury Residences on the lap of the Himalayas in Shimla

AT THE HEIGHT OF 6510 ft. above mean sea level

New Delhi, 12th July, 2018 – Have you ever imagined living at an height of 6510 ft above MSL? Having a place of your own in the mountains, that too at this height? The Amila Hills is making it a reality, first of it’s kind luxury residences in Shimla. The word “AMILA” is derived from an Arabic word which means diligent and trustworthy. As Shimla is located between various mountain ranges with Shivalik mountain range in the south and Pir Panjal along with dhauladhar ranges cutting through the region. And the Himalayan ranges are located to the north-east direction of the city.

Amila Hills is a development that is derived from your expectations to lead a luxury life in the hills. Shimla has been the favorite hill station for generations. A city that has been the summer capital of the country, where people young and old all have something to look forward to, The Amila Hills would like to keep it that way.

Launched after seven years of hard work on 1st June, 2018 at The Oberoi, New Delhi. Amila Hills is built-in vintage style in a self-sustaining format, and standing a few hundred feet higher than the upper reaches of the city. The roads leading to Amila Hills offer exciting views at every bend and turn of the mountain roads. Arriving here is as much an experience as living here. With beautiful nature trails and roads are developed in 1:8 gradient, where even walking will be an experience in itself. A 6 lac ltr water tank has already been built for the purpose of rain water harvesting making it a ecological friendly development.

Ranging from a studio apartments. 1 BHK apartments to 4BHK villas, Amila Hills a RERA approved and IGBC registered project has something for everyone. Amila Hills provides a complete experience of solitude, as well as a social living experience.

“Amila Hills” is Located at the northern ridge of Shimla, standing a few hundred meters higher than the upper reaches of the city. It is easily accessible through Road & Air network. High in the clouds, Surrounded with serene environment and breath taking Panoramic views of greens from every residential units.

“Amila Hills” is India’s only planned & finest development at the height of appx 6510 ft. (from Sea Level). The concept behind this luxurious development is to construct world class Hill Homes and integrate it with modern and classical architecture for people who aspire a rewarding lifestyle at a serene and convenient location in Shimla. “Amila Hills” is the result of the hard work and experience earned through various studies conducted by leading research agencies on the Water Conservation Studies, Energy Efficiency Studies, Waste Management Studies, Environmental Studies, and the construction will be as per Seismic Zone 5 compliance.

The project is registered under RERA and the RERA registration number is ERAHPSHP11170015. It’s an IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) registered Project. So the customer can be assure about the quality control process as well as the authenticity of the project.

The Community will have 149 thoughtfully planned residential units with all facilities and amenities meeting the requirements of our residents. The unique feature of this community are: Sunlight with most part of the day, natural walking Trails for different aged group people, Self-sustainable development – Solar Lightings, Rain Water Harvesting, Green Buildings etc., international theme based residential units with panoramic views, differently abled & Age friendly community, state of the art gymnasium, Solarium & Foyer Spaces, heated floors in bathrooms, ample parking spaces and driver dorms, wide roads inside the community and also separate car washing area.

The neighbourhood of “Amila Hills” will features – 5 star hotel and resort, helipad, high street retail, medical center, temple, amphitheatre and wellness spa.

The center of attraction of the community is its 26000 sq.ft. state of the art Club House which has all the modern facilities like: well stocked library, classic luxurious celebration hall, fine dining restaurant and bar for your fun filled get together, bar and premium cigar lounge with games to keep up the spirit of sportsmanship, conference area & meeting room, there is complete indoor play area including kids play area, card room and billiard room, snooker room for added entertainment. etc. and the landscape garden & deck for outer seating, party/get-together room for 50 pax. Apart from having the above amenities, In the vicinity of the development, you will be able to experience – cinema hall also.

The overall master plan ensures a striking balance nature and the build-up area. Interwoven into this paradise is a very significant and creatively designed nature trail to experience the hills at the best.

This is an under construction project and hopefully people can start living in another three years of time, while the complete project will be ready by next seven years.

At the special presentation in the Leela Palace hotel, Chanakyapuri in Delhi, Mr. Yash Pal Agnihotri, the Managing Director of the Amila Group, describes the motto of the organization as “WE KNOW YOUR EXPECTATIONS, WE ARE HERE”.

Mr. Agnihotri was visibly seen quite proud to describes the USPs of Amila Hills, his brainchild project. He said, that, “We are assuring every customer, Indian or NRI, that there will be freehold sale. As per the updated law by the Himachal Pradesh government, any non-Himachali can buy property here”. He also mentioned that, “ we have got proposals from couple of agencies to run the five star hotel, resorts and spa, though we have not signed any MoU with anyone yet, we are strictly scrutinizing the best possible offer for our valued customers.”

On the price range, though Mr. Agnihotri was little bit reluctant to disclose the actual range right now but he mentioned, the ranges should be start from a little higher of one crore to range up to eight crores Indian rupees. “But yes it is going to give you an unforgettable, high-end luxurious experience, so the price tag is completely justify”.

Mr. Manpreet Singh,One of the director’s of the Amila Group, said, “In the plane it is easy to construct any project, while in the hilly terrain, we have to spend an exuberant amount of money just to develop the basic infrastructures, like – road, water supply, electricity supply and then making the residences as well as other luxurious amenities. So obviously it will add the cost of the whole project”. He also added, “but we never compromised with the safety and security of the project, as we have taken all the safety measures according to the international standard.”

Noted artist Ustad Sujat Khan, mesmerized the audiences with his marvelous melodious voice as well as masterly command on the Sitar. The attendees thoroughly enjoyed his performance along with the cocktails and fine dinner at the Leela Palace.

To experience the life at its best visit www.amilahills.com or call on our toll free number +91-9041284128.