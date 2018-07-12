Global Theater Linen Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During

|

The global theater linen market for hospital application features a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with no individual manufacturer accounting for a dominant share of the market, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The presence of a large number of linen manufacturers across key regional markets has led to an intense price war and reduced the buyers’ cost of switching to newer vendors.

The need for low capital investment has encouraged many small-scale vendors to foray into the market, further intensifying cost competition and increasing the bargaining power of buyers. Some of the market’s notable vendors are ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc., Towel & Linen (Pty) Ltd, and Synergy Health PLC.

TMR estimates that the global theater linen for hospital market will exhibit a 5.8% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. If the prediction holds true, the market will rise from a valuation of US$5,434.2 mn in 2015 to US$8,947.2 mn by 2024. Of the key materials utilized for manufacturing theater linen, the segment of disposable/single use materials acquired the dominant share and is expected to remain the most prominent material segment in the near future as well. From a geographic perspective, the market in Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a nearly 40% share in 2015.

Rising Focus on Hygiene and Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections Encourage Adoption

In the past few years, the focus of the healthcare industry on ways of preventing hospital-acquired infections has considerably increased. Hospital-acquired infections spread due to the unhygienic use of surgical instruments and surgical cloths such as drapes, cotton balls, and gloves. As a measure of prevention, hospitals are taking critical care about the usage of linens in operating rooms that are badly soiled and can lead to several contagious diseases. Owing to this, the demand for clean and tidy linen, especially in operating rooms, is expected to rise significantly in the next few years.

The market for theater linen for healthcare application is also expected to gain significant traction owing to the increased global demand for sophisticated and hygienic health care facilities. Rising investments of healthcare service providers aimed at providing high quality and hygienic facilities to patients in the form of improved and technologically advanced medical equipment, and clean and tidy uniforms for patients is expected to significantly drive the market in the near future. The factor is expected to have a high impact on the theater linen market, especially across developing economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

High Costs Incurred due to Loss of Linen to Negatively Affect Consumption

Linens fall in the category of consumable medical products that have significant monetary value, yet given far less than significant attention to the impact that their cost can have on the finances of a healthcare facility. The losses incurred due to linen mishandling or linen loss, which refers to the disposal or vanishing of a towel, sheet, or other products before it has reached the desired end-user, has a huge impact on the theater linen market.

Linen loss is extensive and costly. A study has said that nearly 90% of all linen used in hospitals in the U.S. does not reach the intended end-user. Such instances cost the U.S. health care industry a whopping US$840 mn in 2014. If not addressed effectively, the issue can have a significant negative impact on the overall consumption of theater linen in the health care industry in the near future.

Nevertheless, the vast rise in hybrid operating rooms and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the globe is expected to lead to a significant rise in consumption of theater linen in the healthcare industry. The global health care industry encourages the development of ASCs or hybrid operating rooms to provide a sophisticated and proper diagnosis to patients, which in turn is expected to boost the theater linen market.

