International Conference on Plant Science

July 12, 2018

Plant science Conference is scheduled in Paris, France during November 15-16, 2018.Plant Science Conference focuses on the recent developments which took place in the area of plant science and the plant diseases, plant pathology.It also gives an insight on the agricultural aspect and new techniques been developed in the same and aims to discuss on the future of the plant science.

