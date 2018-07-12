JMC Equipment Offers Wide Selection of Wheel Balancers

|

JMC Equipment’s inventory of wheel balancers features premium, mid-range, and diagnostic equipment, all from the best manufacturing brands.

[Dover, 07/12/2018] – JMC Equipment values the significance of maintaining wheels. The company provides an array of quality wheel balancers.

“We make it a priority to ensure that our products pass production standards and that is why we offer nothing but the best manufacturing brands of wheel balancers,” the auto equipment provider shares.

Manufacturing Brands with Commendable Reputation

The JMC Equipment has a roster of manufacturing brands well-known for their quality products. These brands established their reputation by proving their reliability, quality, as well as great customer service.

Some of the JMC Equipment’s best-sellers include the Corghi and Ranger brands. Both remain part of the company’s ensemble of products. These brands prove that the company does not take for granted the importance of maintaining wheel equilibrium.

Types of Wheel Balancers

JMC Equipment ensures that all its products pass rigorous product standards. Its lineup includes the following:

• Premium wheel balancers – These balancers can work on bigger and heavier tires. They have arms that can measure the wheels’ diameter. The tire changers’ arms can also measure diameter distance through lasers or mechanical arms.

• Mid-range wheel balancers – The equipment can handle a wide selection of vehicle types but takes up less space. It is the most used wheel balancer in the industry. Quick lubes and single-bay shops often use mid-range wheel balancers.

• Diagnostic wheel balancers – These are fully-automated and feature touch-less measurement and analysis. The equipment, ideal for high volume tire shops, also measures for defects and bouncing.

“Now if you are in need of a wheel balancer but unaware of the types and uses, be sure to check out our wheel balancer buyer guide,” JMC Equipment shares.

