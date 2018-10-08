Angelica Essential Oil Market Key Feature of Industry & Forecast 2017 – 2027

|

Angelica essential oil is widely used in food and beverages industry as a flavoring agent, contains a sweet aroma along with a spicy taste. It is extracted from an African herb, known as Angelica Archangelica, and also referred as- oil of angels in certain parts of world because of its relaxing and calming aroma. Increasing awareness regarding medicinal property of angelica oil for the treatment Essential oil has been closely tied with aromatherapy and food and beverages and is expected to register a growth over the forecasted period. Medicinal properties includes anti-spasmodic, anti-bacterial, digestive, and carminative of angelica oil drives an increase in demand for food and beverages industry.

Angelica Essential Oil Market Segmentation:

Angelica essential oil market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and distribution channels.

On the basis of type, angelica essential oil market is segmented include wild angelica, garden angelica or native and Chinese angelica. Among all of these, wild angelica holds the major share and is expected to register a growth over the forecasted period.

On the basis of form, angelica essential oil market is segmented include oil and capsules. Oil form has wide application is utilized more compare with capsules. Among both, oil segment holds the major share and expected to grow over the forecasted period.

On the basis of application, angelica essential oil market is segmented include food, beverages, therapeutic massage, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, etc. Food and beverages industry utilizes angelica oil for its sweet and spicy flavors serving wide population consuming culinary food. Aromatherapy requires angelica oil for its relaxing and calming aromatic nature. And Pharmaceutical industry utilizes angelica oil as an ingredient for both as topical application and dietary supplements products. Among all of these, pharmaceuticals and aromatherapy holds higher share compared to food and beverages and is expected to register steady growth. Increasing culinary usage as flavoring agent, and awareness regarding medicinal benefits in digestion drives the food and beverages market and expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period.

On the basis of distribution channels, angelica essential market is segmented include online retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, distributors, hypermarkets, etc. Among all of these, online retailing segment is expected to register a relatively higher growth over the forecasted period.

Angelica Essential Oil Market Dynamics:

Consumer awareness regarding medicinal benefits, along with therapeutic usage drive as a factor to account a growth in angelica essential oil market. Continuous involvement of companies to derive the benefits of angelica oil in food and beverages industry drives the angelica essential oil market.

Increased usage of angelica oil in dietary supplements to provide a healthy and better life is expected to drive an emerging trend in angelica essential oil market. Increasing disease rate and population is expected to register an increase in demand of angelica essential oil market.

Angelica Essential Oil Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, dill pickles market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, Japan and The Middle East & Africa.

Angelica herb as a native plant of European region is widely utilized in these part for its medicinal properties. European regions are expected to register a growth. Followed by North America and Asia pacific regions are expected to register a relatively medium growth rate over the forecasted period.