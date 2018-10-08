Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Report 2018 – Dell Inc., CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Cloud backup & recovery software provides users with a system for the backup, storage, and recovery of data and computer files. Cloud backup is rapidly becoming a very demanding data protection option for many IT organizations. Recovery and cloud backup play a vital role in business continuity strategy. The most common form of data protection is backup/restore software. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage and virtualization of the data. It helps to get back to normal operations by rapidly restoring files after a system failure or file loss. Some of the cloud backup software include idrive, carbonite, google drive, mozy, among others.
The main factors pushing the demand for social media analytics are emphasis on reducing expenditure, increasing adoption of cloud data backup, rising need for data security and privacy concerns, and surge in acceptance of the solutions amongst SMEs. However, storage management, latency in data retrieval, and securing backups replacement are some of the major challenge confronted by the players that are operating in the market. Moreover, blockchain solutions for the future of data backup, emergence of IaaS and high demand for big data, and social networking present are the various opportunities likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.
Deployment model, user type, industry vertical and geography are the major segment considered in the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Deployment model segment includes. Private and, public & hybrid. User type segment is bifurcated into. small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. Further, industry vertical is segmented on the basis of BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, telecom & IT, manufacturing and others industry verticals
Based on geography, global cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the global cloud backup & recovery software market include IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Actifio Inc., Veeam Software, Commvault, Veritas Technologies LLC, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market with respect to major segments such as deployment model, user type, industry vertical and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market
Deployment Model segments
Private
Public and Hybrid
User Type Segments
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Industry Vertical Segments
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others Industry Verticals
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
