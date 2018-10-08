Diljit Dosanjh performs live in Pune, on October 20th
Pune will witness the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh live in concert for the very first time ever. The talented performer rose to stardom with his music and singing prowess. His long list of hits such as Ek Kudi, Do you know, and Raat di Gedi made the whole of India tap to the beats. similarly, his movies Udata Punjab and Soorma have not only been acknowledged at the National Awards but also greatly enticed the audience.
Come October 20th, we promise you will be smitten by his melodious voice and desi swag. Following are the details that you will need to book your tickets and see him in person, exclusively in your city.
Booking at https://ticketexpress.in/event/diljit-dosanjh-live-in-concert/
Start Date: October20,2018,18:00
End Date: October 20, 2018 22:30
VIP: ₹7,999.00
Fan Club: ₹2,999.00
Standing: ₹999.00
Address: Laxmi Lawns,Kad Wasti,Hadapsar, Magarpatta City, Pune, Maharashtra, India
Related News
Shahrukh Khan pledges his Heartbeat for Hockey; Urges India to support Hockey &Team India
Bollywood Superstar, Shahrukh Khan today took to twitter extending his support and pledging his heartbeatRead More
Indian Film Festival Hungary kick starts with a Grand Opening Ceremony in Budapest
The Indian Film Festival Hungary opened to a full house at the iconic Pushkin CinemaRead More