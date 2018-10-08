|

A head-up display or HUD is any transparent display that shows data without need of users to look away from their usual angle. A HUD has the benefit that the driver’s eyes do not need to focus again and again to see outside while looking at the optically nearer instruments. Furthermore, HUDs are safe, comfortable and also fulfill entertainment needs of users.

Major driving factors for this market are increased use of HUDs in low and middle range cars, increasing defense spending, and technological advancement. However, high research & development cost and high production cost of these displays may hinder the growth of this market. The launch of portable HUDs at lower prices may create future opportunity for HUDs in low and middle car segments market. Currently various major car manufacturers like as AUDI and BMW are in partnership with HUD manufacturers to introduce HUDs in the middle car segment.

The Head-Up-Display (HUD) Market is segmented into component type, application and geography. On the basis of components type, the head-up-display market is segmented into projector, combiner, video generator and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into aviation, science, engineering, gaming videos, automotive, military and medicine.

The geographic segment is bifurcated as following: North America bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada whereas Europe has been further segmented into United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France and Others. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Others. Rest of the world (RoW) includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players for head-up-display market are Nippon Seiki, Continental AG, Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd., Thales SA, Rockwell Collins Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Delphi Automotive Continental AG, Denso Corporation and Visteon Corporation among others.

Scope of Head-Up-Display Market

Component Type Segments

Projector,

Combiner,

Video generator

Others

Application Segments

Aviation

Science

Engineering

Gaming videos

Automotive

Military

Medicine

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

