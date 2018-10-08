Liquid Packaging Carton Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast – 2017 To 2025

|

Liquid Packaging Carton Market: Introduction

Liquid packaging cartons are used for the safer storage of liquid products by reducing the associated risk of damaging the product while transportation. The numerous types of liquid packaging cartons are used such as gable top and shelf stable cartons which facilitates the protection and strength to the products stored in cartons. Liquid products include edible liquids (fruit juices, soft drinks, water, dairy products) and non-edible liquids (fuels, cleaners and oils). The type, material and size of packaging used, highly depends upon the products. The liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for the convenient products, coupled with the rising environmental concerns to avoid the use of plastic packaging.

Request to copy of this Report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/134

Market Dynamics

The Liquid Packaging Carton Market is anticipated to witness growth due to rising number of brands, that emphasis on advancement in the liquid packaging cartons coupled with the increasing environmental concerns to avoid plastic packaging. For instance, the Tetra Pak Company, a leading player in the packaging and processing sector, invented the aseptic carton technology to increase the shelf life, is propelling the global liquid packaging carton market. Furthermore, consumers across the globe are highly adopting the liquid packaging cartons owing to its various properties such as biodegradable, recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. Thus, due to its properties the consumers and manufacturers are inclining towards liquid packaging carton over conventional packaging systems (glass, metal cans, plastic and others).

Segment Insights

Gable top is anticipated to dominate the global liquid packaging carton market over the forecast period owing to its various benefits such as eco-friendly, convenient in transportation and storage is fostering the market demand. This packaging type is widely used in storing various types of products such as yoghurt, health drinks, milk, alcohol and several others. Leading companies producing gable top includes Parksons Packaging, American Carton Company, Tetra Pak International S.A., Aseptic Packaging Material Co. Ltd. And several others.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment is anticipated to be one of the major growing segments in the global liquid packaging carton market. The growth is majorly attributed to its recycling capabilities, fair moisture barrier, very light weight and several others.

For more information about this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/liquid-packaging-carton-market

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the shift towards recycled packaging materials in in the economies such as Thailand, China and India. Primarily, China is known for the largest packaged water market which is deviating from the use of the plastics to PET packaging. According to a report by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada suggests that China’s bottled market valued at U.S. $16.4 billion in 2015. Therefore, it is anticipated that the region will witness significant demand for the liquid packaging carton over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Liquid Packaging Carton Market TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd., SIG Global, Tetra Pack Inc., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd, Refresco Gerber N.V. and several others.

About Us:

Insights and Reports is a research and consulting group assisting the clients with 360-degree insights with real time qualitative and quantitative information. The Insights and Reports team is valued for continuous client-oriented services. Our data scientists monitor the markets pertaining to their expertise on a daily basis with the help of 150+ analysts to back them with accurate market studies.

Contact Us:

Mr.Saby

Insights And Reports,

2201 Cooperative Way #600,

Herndon, VA 20171, USA.

Tel: +1 703 574 4447

Email:sales@insightsandreports.com