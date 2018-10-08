Main Menu

Pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive at the Diageo India and DLF Foundation event

| October 8, 2018

Diageo India and DLF Foundation bring to you a fun-filled evening for the cause of road safety and to promote responsible driving this festive season. The show will have live performances from stand-up comedian, Manish Tyagi and singer (we need to write exactly what this guy does), Stanley Live. Come spend an enjoyable evening with a few laughs and musical notes and pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive.

Date: Tuesday, October 9th, 2018
Time: 7PM onwards
Venue: DLF CyberHub Amphitheatre
Registration: Free, Open to all

Uncategorized No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Corrosion Resistant Bronze Tube Market Enhances the Performance During Forecast 2018-2023

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Corrosion Resistant Bronze Tube” Market.' ThisRead More

Alternate Marine Power Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

Today, almost 90%–92% of the global trade is carried out with the help of shipsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *