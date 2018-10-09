Alphathum – By The Bhutani Group, Your Office Space Solution

|

New Delhi, October 9, 2018

It has become difficult to find a proper space at an affordable price in and around Delhi. Due to space crunch and rising costs, many are shifting their offices to Noida to work in style having all the modern amenities. It is Alphatham Bhutani 2 that is offering some of the best office spaces starting from 200 square feet at an affordable price. Keeping in mind the modern day work culture the Bhutani Alphathum Noida is providing hi-speed Wi-Fi connections, strict security services with the latest CCTV surveillance system, and intercom to communicate in-house.

Tiredness & stress would be the thing of past owning your office space at the Alphathum Bhutani that is coming up in Sector 90, Noida as you will have ample opportunity to burst your stress in the blue waters of the swimming pool or flexing your muscles at state of the art, modern gymnasium. You get all these only at a price of INR 6250/- per square feet. If you want to enjoy the serenity to relax your mind, the yoga center will be your perfect choice to step in. The lush green area around the towers, the wide driveway, and the dedicated parking space are some of the added advantages to stay relaxed in spite of your busy schedule in your office. The towers are being built keeping in mind to take full advantage of the essential elements of nature. Not far from the metro station this is going to be a buzz in the area, and one can get quick returns of their investments.

