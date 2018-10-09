Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Report 2018 – BASF, DSM Inc., Henkel, 3M Inc., Avery Dennison, Bostik, AkzoNobel N.V.

|

Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market is estimated to reach 2,217 kilo tons by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024. A sealant is a sticky material which penetrates by capillary act into a substrate where it is functional and provides a block to air, liquids, dust, and others, from crossing from one substrate to another. They are corrosion resistant, have adhesion and are insoluble in most media. The adhesion of sealants is a little lower related to adhesives. Sealants lie among high strength adhesives and little strength caulks and putties. However, they have developed elongation as compared to adhesives. There are many types of sealants which are used across several industries such as automobiles building & construction, marine applications and rubber industry among others.

The major aspects driving the global automotive adhesive and sealants market are innovations in the industry such as the introduction of a new silyl improved polymer (SMP) technology by Bostik, which is anticipated to intensify the efficiency and safety values for automobile manufacturers. Manufacturers are thus progressively shifting toward water-based adhesives, which are environment welcoming and contain a lesser amount of VOCs. Miniaturization & weight decrease are key factors inducing technology trends in the market. Companies are presenting specialized products with collective properties. New opportunities are accessible for manufacturers to produce environment friendly and fast curative adhesives from bio-based and renewable resources, which is probable to boost industry growth.

The market for automotive adhesive and sealants is classified on the basis of application, type, and geography. The classification by application includes BIW, UTH and power train, paint shop, and assembly. Type is bifurcated as epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, PVC, silicones, and hot melts.

Based on the geographical analysis, automotive adhesive and sealants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market player includes Evonik Industries, BASF, DSM Inc., Henkel, 3M Inc., Avery Dennison, Bostik, AkzoNobel N.V., Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, H.B. Fuller & Co among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants with respect to major segments such as type, application and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market will be included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market

Type Segments

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Rubber

PVC

Silicones

Hot Melts

Application Segments

BIW

UTH and Power Train

Paint Shop

Assembly

Geographical Segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

