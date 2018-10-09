FOR LOVE & LEMONS MARIPOSA ONE PIECE
For Love and Lemons Sale at Forlovedress. This season opt for the figure-flattering silhouette and modern details found in the For Love and Lemons Mariposa One Piece. With an adjustable bandeau top and high waisted bottom, this sultry swimsuit features adjustable ties and shoulder bows that wrap around your body.
