In-Memory Analytics Market 2018 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2023

|

In-memory analytics is an approach to querying data when it resides in a computer’s random access memory (RAM), as opposed to querying data that is stored on physical disks. This results in vastly shortened query response times, allowing business intelligence (BI) and analytic applications to support faster business decisions.

North America, owing to early adoption of new and emerging technologies and presence of major industry players, is expected continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cost-effective in-memory analytics software and services among small & medium businesses.

In-Memory Analytics Market Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

In-Memory Analytics Market Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the In-Memory Analytics Market. The key players covered in this report:

SAP

Microstrategy

Kognitio

SAS Institute

Hitachi

Activeviam

Oracle

IBM

Information Builders

Software AG

Amazon Web Services

Qlik Technologies

Advizor Solutions

Exasol

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-Memory Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-Memory Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-Memory Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-Memory Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of In-Memory Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: In-Memory Analytics by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global In-Memory Analytics Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

