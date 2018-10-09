iNextrix Announced to Showcase Call Center Solution at GITEX 2018

|

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the exhibitors in upcoming Dubai based trade show, namely, GITEX Technology Week 2018. The directors of the company along with other company representatives will be exhibiting various solutions and services of the company based on the interest and preference of their booth visitors. The company representatives will be exhibiting from 14 to 18 October, 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Center, at Booth No: B1 – 20; Hall No: 01.

The spokesperson of the company has announced that the call center solution is one of the solutions the company will be exhibiting as the top products. The company has a feature rich call center solution that can be used by all different types of organizations, businesses, enterprises, call centers, customer care centers, BPOs, KPOs, etc. The company representatives thrive to educated their booth visitors about the features, benefits and use case of this call center solution in regard to the business of the visitor.

The call center solution of the iNextrix is available under two different models:

• Call center product

• Managed services

The company representatives are willing to propose the model based on the interest and preference of the booth visitors at GITEX. The representatives of the company shared that the company has two different types of call center solutions to offer and both of these will be showcased to their stand visitors during the GITEX Technology Week 2018.

1. Single tenant call center software

2. Multi tenant call center software

As per the shared details, both of these call center solutions can be installed and setup on the premises of the customer or on the public cloud. The companies can use the call center solution for their own inbound and outbound calling operations as well as to start a new revenue generation channel by launching the call center service business.

The representatives of the company will suggest the usage model to their GITEX stand visitors based on their current and future business models so they can get the best ROI.

The company representatives are also seeking for the opportunities of business affiliation and channel partnership during the GITEX Technology Week 2018.

Mr. Arpit Modi, Director and Cofounder of the company shared, “Our call center solution is a multipurpose system and can fit in any business environment. In fact, it has some features that give personalized benefits to its users. We are excited to showcase these amazing and personalized benefits and features of our call center solution. Three different types of people must visit our stand at GITX:

1. The people who are interested in getting a reliable call center solution

2. The people who want to start a new revenue generation channel

3. The people who want to learn how the call center solution can transform their business to get more sales and ROI

We are also exhibiting many other interesting solutions and services, plus, we are looking for business exchange opportunities of any sort, so I would like to invite all to visit us.”

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is a leading IT company based in India that offers solutions and services in VoIP, Web and Mobile application arena. The major focus of the company is VoIP solutions and services. The company is exhibiting during GITEX Technology Week 2018. To visit the company representatives, stand by B1 -20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center. To book a personal meeting, call on +91-79-29700670 or drop an email at contact@inextrix.com.To know more about the stated call center solution, please visit https://inextrix.com/solutions/call-center-solution