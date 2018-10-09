Main Menu

International Conference On Agriculture & Horticulture

October 9, 2018

It is a privilege to us to be the host of the International Conference on Agriculture & Horticulture scheduled during December 05-06, 2018 at Osaka, Japan. The point of Agriculture 2018 is to unite Scientists, Researchers, teachers, Business delegates, students and research associates to tell about their experience and knowledge about the research they are working on, the main theme of the conference is “Current trends on Agriculture”.

