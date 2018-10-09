Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Industry Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

|

This industry study presents the global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;



The consumption of Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Denso, etc.

A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.



The keyless vehicle access control systems market is very concerted market; the revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear and Valeo. Continental is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2016. The next is Denso and Hella.



There are mainly two type product of keyless vehicle access control systems market: Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES) and Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES). RKES accounts the largest proportion; however, PKES will have faster growing rate.The Europe held the largest share in the global keyless vehicle access control systems products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2016.

The next is Japan and North America.Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Denso

Hella

Lear

Valeo

Calsonic Kansei

ZF

Alps

Omron

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES)

Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES)



Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems status and future forecast ， involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

