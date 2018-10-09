Main Menu

Odisha Government Launches ‘Nirman Kusuma’ Scheme

| October 9, 2018

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Nirman Kusuma’ programme for providing financial assistance to the children of the construction workers for their technical education in the state. While an ITI student will be entitled to get financial assistance of Rs. 23,600, a diploma student to get Rs. 26,300 per annum. A total of 1,878 students will get benefit from the programme.

