Best Institute to learn VFX in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

|

Sahasra Academy of Media and Entertainment Studies is the best place to enhance your career in the field of VFX. SAMES offer courses in VFX, Animation, Gaming, Multimedia and Film Making. Advanced Program in Visual effects is a course that gives students a masters of the VFX process, making them full-fledged VFX professionals. SAMES is one of the best VFX Training Institute in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. SAMES provide you the classroom training by using modern technology which in turn helps the students to understand the concepts in detail. This can be useful for students to practice in lab and experiment on their ideas, so that they can enhance their skills and will be fully prepared with respective `Showreel/ Demo reel.

Advanced Program in Visual effects will teach you the following Software Programs: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe after Effects, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Audition, Autodesk 3DS Max, Blackmagic Design Fusion, Mocha pro, Silhouette, PFTrack, Nuke, Final Cut Pro, Thinking Particles, FumeFX, RayFire, RealFlow, Houdini, Vue.

VFX is short form for Visual Effects. Visual Effects are images created in post-production. Visual effects involve the integration of live-action footage and generate imagery to create environments which look realistic, but would be dangerous, expensive, impractical, or impossible to capture on film. The main purpose of VFX process is to match Director’s vision to tell the story.