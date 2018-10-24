Deep Learning Market 2018 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Industry Segments, Sales, Recent Trends, Profits and Regional Study

|

Market Highlights:

The global deep learning market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the internet of things applications across various industry verticals. The major fuelling factors for the growth and adoption of deep learning are increasing popularity of artificial intelligence and growing adoption of the same in customer-centric services.

The global Deep Learning Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the deep learning market in North America, owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as NVIDIA, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing, and rising concerns about data security across various industry verticals. Rising variety of mobile malware attacks is further fuelling the growth of global deep learning market.

The global Deep Learning Market is projected to reach USD 18 billion at a CAGR of over 41% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• NVIDIA (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.)

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• Micron Technology (U.S.)

• Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Sensory Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global deep learning market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for deep learning technology across various industry verticals. Also, strong presence of industry giants is another major factor driving the growth of deep learning market in the region.

Deep Learning Market Segmentation:

The global deep learning market is segmented by the component, application, and end-user industry. The component segment is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the software sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global deep learning market, whereas the services sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

This is owing to the increasing demand for different types of software, including application program interfaces to realize the applications for cybersecurity and the services that follow post installation of such software applications.

