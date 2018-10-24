Global and United States Automotive Powder Coating Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating
Acrylics Powder Coating
Polyester/Urethane Powder Coating
Hybrid Powder Coating
Epoxy Powder Coating
Others
By Application
Chassis/Frames
Wheels
Engine Blocks
Other Automotive Parts
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
DuPont
Nippon Paint
Neokem
Nordson
BASF
Eastman Chemical Company
DIC Corporation
Royal DSM
Evonik Industries
The Valspar Corporation
Kansai Paint
Jotun A/S
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and United States market overview;
Section 2:
Global and United States Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
United States export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
5 Regional Trade
6 Key Manufacturers
7 Industry Upstream
8 Market Environment
9 Conclusion
