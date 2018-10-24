High-Speed Motor Market Robust Expansion By Top Key Manufactures, Demand And Supply To 2023

|

High-Speed Motor Market 2018

High-Speed Motor Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. High-Speed Motor Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global High-Speed Motor Market Information Report By Product (Induction Motor, Permanent Magnet Motor And Others), By Power Range (High Voltage And Low Voltage), By Application (Machine Tools, Power Generation, Compressor, Bearings And Other) And By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Prominent Players in The High-Speed Motor Market Include:

LTI motion (Germany), Turbo power systems (U.K.), Regal Beloit (U.S.), SKF magnetic mechatronics (Sweden), Danfoss Turbocor Compressors Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Synchrony (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Nidec Motor Corporation (U.S.) and Meidensha Corporation (Japan) and others.

Segmentation:

Based on power range, the market has been segmented as high voltage and low voltage. Amongst these, low voltage segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the High-speed motor market. Low voltage motor refers to those motors that operate at voltage of less than 1,000 V and produce a maximum power of 1 000 kW. Frame sizes in the low voltage motors generally range between 280 to 450 and a maximum of 1000 kW (with a 690 V voltage). The low voltage motors provide good power to size ratio through low moment of inertia and high pulse torque and are best suited for rough conditions where high overloads may occur.

Market Synopsis

High-speed motors refer to the motors which have a rotation speed of over 10000 rpm. Owing to their High-speed, the power density of the motor is also high and the power volume is comparatively too less as compared to the ordinary motor. The use of High-speed motors ensures high transmission efficiency and lower noise. The high speeds of the motor has small inertia, which results in faster dynamic response.

The global High-speed motor market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~5%.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global High-speed motor market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The existence of major manufacturers and technology in this region allows major manufacturers to heavily invest in research and development to develop new products. Increase in demand from the manufacturing sector is one of the prime factors driving the global high-speed motor market. With major manufacturers in this region aggressively pushing new products in the market and adopting aggressive marketing techniques the high-speed motor market is expected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the High-speed motors market is majorly driven by the undertaking of various energy efficient evaluation programs. For instance, in 2012, The US General Services Administration (GSA) had conducted an assessment for magnetic bearing technologies for testing emerging technologies. The test concluded that about 42.3% energy saving was obtained of positive displacement water-cooled chillers. It has also been observed that the oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressor have entered in the HVAC market. This will increase the demand for high-speed motor in various application. The energy efficient programs develop various technologies that improve the overall efficiency of the system. Improved efficiency will consume lesser energy due to aspects such as lightweight, low start-up power draw, and reduce maintenance cost.

The other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are the increasing demand for High-speed motors from the end use industries, majorly in industrial sector and the increase in government initiatives for developing and increasing the efficiency of High-speed motors.

However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the huge complexities involved in the manufacturing of such High-speed motors. The infrastructure required to perform tests on high-speed motors during development phase are highly complex and not easily available in the market, which is also expected to restrain the growth of the market.

