Gas Sensors Market 2018 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Global Gas Sensors Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Holographic, Zirconia), by Gas Type, Application – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

The gas sensors market isn’t just growing, it is accelerating. Gas sensors are commonly used in the detection of toxic gases like carbon monoxide, chlorine and nitrogen oxide. City Technology Ltd, Dynament, Alphasense, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, AMS AG, and SenseAir AB are a few major players in the global gas sensors market.

Growing demand for oxygen gas sensors across various industry verticals is set to drive the growth of gas sensors market. Increasing traction of internet of things applications is one major factor responsible for fueling the growth of the global gas sensors market. Also, extensive adoption of MEMS based sensors and increasing development of miniaturized wireless sensors is another factor boosting the market growth.

The consumer electronics sub-segment of the global gas sensors application market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing implementation of gas sensors into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to detect gases such as alcohol gas, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and others. Whereas, the gas sensors market for the oil & gas industry is holding the largest market share owing to the increasing number of oil & gas projects and continuous increase for oil & gas industries from emerging economies.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and North America. The growth in Asia Pacific region is being dominated by rising investments in infrastructure, housing, and medical care owing to the increasing urbanization. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of gas sensors in consumer electronics is another major factor driving the growth of the gas sensors market in the region.

The global gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segments

The global gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology, gas type and application. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared, laser, holographic, zirconia and others. Based on the gas type, the market is segmented into oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, methane, hydrogen and hydrocarbons. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented into water & wastewater treatment, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, consumer electronics, power stations, environmental monitoring, mining and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Gas Sensors Market are City Technology Ltd (U.K), Dynament (U.K), Alphasense (U.K), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), ams AG (Austria), SenseAir AB (Sweden), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Membrapor AG (Switzerland), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), and MSA (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global gas sensors market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, and is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific region is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of gas sensors applications across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Government Bodies

• Third-party vendors

• Raw Material & Material Testing Equipment Suppliers

• Gas Sensors Technology Platform Developers

• Gas Sensors Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs)

• Gas Sensors Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Distributors & Traders



