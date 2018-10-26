Rice Seeds Market by Grain Size (Long, Medium, and Short), Hybridization Technique (Two-Line and Three-Line) – Global Forecast To 2023

|

The rice seeds market is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2023, from USD 5.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.85%. It is projected to grow at a steady rate due to factors such as a steady increase in the global rice production, growing awareness pertaining to the effect of commercial seed on rice yield, and increasing technological advancements, such as molecular breeding and hybridization technique for rice breeding.

Rice Seeds Market, By Type

2 Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPV)

3 Hybrids

The contributors involved in the value chain of the rice seeds market include R&D institutes, breeding entities, commercial seed manufacturers, such as Bayer (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India), and Nuziveedu Seeds (India), and government bodies & regulatory associations, such as the International Seed Federation (ISF), International Society for Seed Science (ISSS), and the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV).

The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region conducted during the research study is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 –55%,and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-Level – 20%,D-Level – 30%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, Americas –15%,Europe – 5%,and RoW -25%

Rice Seeds Market, By Hybridization Technique

2 Two-Line System

3 Three-Line System

The advent of genetically modified rice seeds was projected to boost the rice seeds market, after the success of Bt cotton. Majority of the key players have also invested in the development and support of GM rice projects. The Golden Rice Project supported by Syngenta and the development of GM rice seeds by Mahyco was scheduled to be commercialized in the past few years.

Target Audience

1 Biotechnological companies

2 Genetic solution providers

3 Plant & livestock breeders

4 Public and private research institutions, agencies, and laboratories

5 Commercial seed manufacturers (including both GM and non-GM seed manufacturers)

6 Concerned government authorities and seed and plant breeding associations

