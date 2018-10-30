Endoscopic Channel Cleaning Brushes Market :Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2026

|

Endoscopy is a procedure that is carried out using a thin, long, flexible tube called the endoscope. An endoscope is inserted inside the body to retrieve images and to carry out surgical procedures. The endoscope can be inserted into the body through natural opening such as the mouth or by making a small incision. Endoscopy is done to investigate unusual symptoms or to perform certain surgeries. Endoscopic channel cleaning brushes are used to keep the endoscopes clean. These brushes vary in diameter, length, and style to cater to the cleaning needs of endoscopes. The endoscopic channel cleaning brushes are used to remove debris that might be lodged in the dials, channels, and valves of the endoscopes.

Rise in the number of surgeries globally and surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market. Increase in the number of trained professionals who can operate advanced endoscopic equipment and strong support for advanced health care infrastructure are also expected to contribute to the expansion of this market. Infection caused due to endoscopy procedure or inability of the channel brushes to clean the endoscopes thoroughly are likely to restraint this market. Usage of a particular brush is restricted if the manufacturer of the endoscope does not recommend it specifically. There are certain brushes that can be used only on specific endoscopes. These factors are projected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. However, infection control is a priority in any endoscopy unit. This, in turn, is projected to propel the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market during the forecast period.

The global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be segmented based on product type, usage type, bristle type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into single-ended and dual-ended brushes. Single-ended brushes have bristles on one side, while the dual or double-ended brushes have bristles on two ends. Based on usage type, the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be categorized into reusable brushes and disposable brushes. The disposable brushes segment is expected to account for a significant share of this market during the forecast period as they decrease the risk of infection. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, between the years 2010 and 2015, more than 41 hospitals worldwide reported bacterial infections that were associated with endoscopes.

These infections affected 300 to 350 patients and claimed the lives of several patients. In terms of bristle type, the market can be segregated into nylon bristles, polypropylene bristles, stainless steel bristles, and others. Nylon bristles are durable and do not scratch the surfaces of endoscopes. Polypropylene bristles are resistant to chemicals and to bacteria and fungi. Based on end-user, the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to constitute the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

In terms of region, the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, due to a healthy support for product enhancement in this market, presence of key market players in the region, and growing awareness in the industry regarding keeping endoscopes clean. According to ECRI Institute, inadequate cleaning and disinfection of flexible endoscopes was one of the top 10 patient safety hazards in 2016.

Key players operating in the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market include, Aspen Surgical (Hill-Rom), Key Surgical, MEDIVATORS Inc., Advanced Medical Systems Limited, Surgmed, Cygnus Medical, CONMED Corporation, Healthmark Industries Company, Inc., Ruhof Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., TeleMed Systems, Inc, Diagmed Healthcare, PENTAX Medical, Cook and STERIS plc.

