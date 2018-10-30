New Industry Research report shares details about the Human Resources Management (HRM) Software Market

|

Market Highlights:

Human Resource (HR) management software is one of the most fundamental systems for any organization may it be large, and small or medium business (SMB’s) organizations. The software puts together all the HR activities such as recruitment, workforce management, and administration at a centralized location.

Every organization requires immense paper usage for employee management and HR compliance that are often difficult to manage. The HR management software overcomes this difficulty by converting all the manual paper documents to a digital format. Another advantage associated with this software is a centrally available database of HR workflow through which a manager can monitor, evaluate, and reward respective employees, even remotely. The software increases the efficiency and minimizes the error rate by automating manual HR activities and helps them in analyzing the operational trends within the organization.

With the increasing demand for cloud-based services, organizations can obtain flexible usage of human resource management software. This can help the organization in giving equal focus to all the responsibilities within the organization. The use of cloud-based services result in less hardware usage, which in turn, results in minimum maintenance. Integration of HR management software with cloud services brings in various customization options. Organizations can opt for specific solutions required by them instead of selecting all the services provided by the cloud service provider. Adding to this, scalability options are also a major provision offered by this software, in which, the organization can buy the amount of storage required currently and anytime in future according to the needs, can add or delete the storage options. Cost-benefit is an added advantage of cloud-based services due to shared infrastructure, where the resources are pooled according to the need of the applications. A major restraint that lies with HR management software is security. Extra safety measures should be taken for data security and access to sensitive information. With the cloud-based usage, major challenge lies in selecting the right software for the organization according to the requirement. The software can be expensive for SMB’s as the automation has to be rolled throughout the organization and not only a specific part of the organization.

Major Key players

The prominent players in the market of human resource (HR) management are, Workday, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Kronos, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Automatic Data Processing, LCC (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Cezanne HR Ltd. (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Other players in the market include Ultimate Software (U.S.), PricewaterhouseCoopers (India), NetSuite, Inc. (U.S.), Mercer LLC (U.S.), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The Human Resource Management Software Market is expected to reach an approximate market value of USD 11 billion by 2023 growing at a 14% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Regional Analysis

The global market for human resource management software is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis human resource management software market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for human resource management software during the forecast period on the grounds of early adoption of technological advancements such as cloud technology and automation. Majority of human resource software management service providers are from North America. Furthermore, well-established economies provide help in funding the study of emerging technologies such as cloud and automation. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increased adoption of cloud-based technologies owing to government policies and regulations to support digitization and automation.

The new generation of human resource management software is now also accessible in the form of mobiles applications. With the software on mobile, data monitoring, evaluating and learning becomes much easier which is expected to increase employee engagement and fuel the overall adoption of this software in the enterprises by and large.

Segmentation

The market for human resource management software has been broadly segmented into deployment, organization size, solution, service and vertical.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud deployment.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises

By solution, the market is segmented into workforce management, sourcing and recruitment, applicant tracking system, talent management, and others.

By service, the market is segmented into integration & deployment, support & maintenance, training & consulting.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, public sector, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others.

Company Profiles

