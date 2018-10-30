Zimmermann Tempest Ballet Skirt
Zimmermann Tempest Ballet Skirt, from Zimmermann’s Fall 2018 Ready To Wear Collection, in Buff / Black Dot. High waisted full circle tulle skirt with flocked dot and centre back invisible zip. Three layers of tulle give the skirt additional volume. Fully lined.
