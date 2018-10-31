Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2026

|

Aerospace antimicrobial coatings are used in the interiors of aircraft and space vehicles to prevent or reduce the growth of bacteria without any side-effects on passenger health. These coatings help lower the costs associated with disinfection of passenger decks. These coatings also help prolong cleaning cycles. Rise in concerns about passenger health is driving the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market. Aerospace antimicrobial coatings effectively prevent the breeding of microbes on surfaces in cabin of aircraft and their transmission to food and passengers. Of late, the outbreak of Ebola and Zika viruses has emphasized the focus on health and safety in aircraft.

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Segmentation

Based on material, the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market can be segmented into silver, copper, and others. In terms of fit, i.e. when the coating is applied, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Based on end-user, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market can be segregated into commercial and defense. In terms of application, the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market can be divided into air supply & management system, thermal management & control system, cabin pressure & control system, sanitary facilities & kitchen, and cabin seats & interiors.

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Trends & Developments

The aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is expected to expand steadily in the next few years. The aerospace sector is expanding, as the number of people travelling via air is rising at a significant pace. This has increased the risk of transmission of harmful diseases caused by microorganisms. Aerospace antimicrobial coatings address this issue; thus. These are likely to gain prominence in the near future.

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aerospace antimicrobial coatings market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the major region of the global aerospace antimicrobial coatings market. The aerospace antimicrobial coatings market in North America is estimated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period, as the region is the hub of aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Boeing and Airbus. Europe is another key region of the global aerospace antimicrobial coatings market due to the presence of strong aerospace industry in the region. Asia Pacific offers immense potential for the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market in terms of demand. However, market growth in Asia Pacific has not been rapid owing to the lower number of profitable airlines operating in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are relatively smaller regions of the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market. Latin America is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for aerospace antimicrobial coatings market, led by the rise in interest of aerospace OEMs in the region.

